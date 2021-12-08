A FOOD retailer has launched a recruitment drive as it prepares to launch a new store in York.
Discount food shop Heron Foods is looking for 14 sales assistants to work at its new store which is opening in Front Street, Acomb, in January 2022.
The roles are part time, with 12 or 16-hour contracts available, while the retailer is also seeking a senior sales assistant and a full-time duty manager.
Applicants are being advised to apply through Heron Foods careers website, with interviews planned to take place on December 15. Applications may close early if there is strong interest.
The duty manager's salary would be £17,653 for 36 hours, along with benefits including 30 days of annual leave (pro rata) with accrual of additional leave for long service.
Staff perks include discounts at Heron Foods and B&M which owns the low-cost chain.
Heron Foods previously had a store in Stonebow House in York city centre which shut in 2016, ahead of the building's redevelopment. A new branch opened in Burton Stone Lane in Clifton.
Since joining forces with B&M Heron Foods has pushed forward with its growth plans, and now has more than 300 stores with new premises opening regularly.
The budget retailer B&M reported a sharp drop in sales with its UK revenues for the six months to September 25, down five per cent year-on-year - although overall revenues rose 1.2 per cent to £2.3bn.
The figures were in contrast to last year when it was allowed to stay open as an essential retail, enjoying a rise in customer demand for its low-cost products.
The group said in September that its Heron Foods business was facing ‘more challenging trading conditions’ as grocery shopping levels normalised following the end of lockdown.
