A YORK school took on a festive glow as parents and grandparents joined pupils and staff for a Christingle service held in front of the building.
Children in Year 8 at Terrington Hall School led prayers and readings at the event, which included carols and the lighting of Christingles each child had made earlier in class. The children enjoyed lighting each other’s candles and sheltering the flame from the breeze.
Headmaster, Simon Kibler, said: “It was wonderful to see the whole school community come together to celebrate the beginning of the festive season. We were pleased that so many parents and grandparents attended and that we were all able to sing in unison after the separations of the last year or so.”
Parents and staff then gathered in the school playground for tea, coffee, mince pies and Christmas cake. A collection was taken on the day and online for the Children’s Society.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.