PEOPLE in York may have experienced disruption to their TV signal today (Tuesday) after Storm Barra hit the temporary mast in Bilsdale.
The temporary transmitter, erected earlier this year after the original Bilsdale mast, in North Yorkshire, was destroyed by fire, supplies TV signal for the North East and Yorkshire areas.
However engineers were called out today after strong winds from Storm Barra are understood to have damaged the mast.
A spokesperson for Arqiva said: "We are aware of a brief outage at the temporary Bilsdale Mast during the very powerful effects of Storm Barra ; engineers have now, 2.50pm, restored the service.
"We ask that viewers do not retune their TVs and apologise for any inconvenience."
The original Bilsdale Mast was destroyed by fire in August this year, leading to hundreds of thousands of people losing TV signals.
The new temporary 80-metre mast was erected in October, restoring signal to 95 per cent of homes across the region.
