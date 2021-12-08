DOCTORS’ leaders in York and North Yorkshire have said experienced frontline GP practice staff are being driven out of their jobs because of high levels of verbal abuse from some patients.

Skilled reception staff from a number of practices in North Yorkshire have resigned in recent months, saying they could no longer put up with the levels of verbal abuse and hostility they were being subjected to, according to YorLMC – the professional voice for NHS GPs and practice teams across North Yorkshire and City of York – together with NHS North Yorkshire and Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

They have jointly said “a little courtesy and kindness goes a long way” and are calling for the abuse to stop.

Surgeries are continuing to experience a surge in demand for appointments and while the GPs said the “vast majority” were sympathetic and kind, an aggressive minority is “making the working lives of reception and admin teams a misery”.

Dr Brian McGregor, YorLMC’s Medical Secretary, said reception staff were on the frontline of patient care.

He added: “Most patients recognise the brilliant job they do, but regrettably, there are some who think it’s acceptable to shout, swear, belittle and threaten them and other staff.

“The cumulative impact of these instances of aggression, prejudice, threats and offensive language, is leading to some highly valued members of staff choosing to walk away from a job they’ve loved, while others say they now dread coming into work.

“The NHS is very clear – there is no place for this sort of aggressive behaviour and it has a zero tolerance approach to abuse. If a person is violent, abusive or threatening to their GP or any general practice staff, they could be permanently removed from the surgery.”

NHS North Yorkshire CCG clinical chairman, Dr Charles Parker, added: “We understand it’s a difficult time for patients. Surgery phone lines are busy, a lot of people want appointments and a lot of people have worries about their health they have been putting off, but now want dealing with quickly.

“However, it is not an excuse to shout, swear or threaten the people who are trying their hardest to help. Some of the abuse our practice teams have been receiving is verging on the criminal and has reduced even the most resilient and experienced members of staff to tears.”

NHS Vale of York CCG clinical chairman, Dr Nigel Wells, said it felt “a world away” from the start of the pandemic and the bashing of pots and pans for NHS workers during ‘clap for carers’.

He added: “Back then, this act of collective empathy boosted staff morale enormously.

"We are not asking people to repeat the gesture now. All we ask is that patients are courteous and respectful to our teams who are trying their best to help.”

Patients are being reminded that they may be asked by a member of the reception team for more details of their health condition so that they can be directed to the correct member of staff.