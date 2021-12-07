EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council is reminding eligible households to apply for a Household Support Grant to help with the cost of food, energy, water bills and other essentials.
The council launched the discretionary scheme on October 6 from one-off central Government funding to provide financial support to those most in need this winter. The authority has been writing to households who have been identified as eligible for the grant and, so far, the council has received in excess of 3,500 applications for the grant.
Councillor John Holtby, deputy leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "We have received thousands of applications for the Household Support Grant and there’s still time for eligible households to apply, so don’t miss out. Apply before December 24.”
For more information and to apply for the Household Support Grant, visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/helpwithbenefits. If you are unable to apply online, telephone applications can be made on 01482 393939.
In addition to this grant, the council also has an emergency assistance scheme. If your household does not meet the Household Support Grant criteria, but has less income than your outgoings and less than £1,000 in savings, you may be entitled to support under the council’s emergency assistance scheme.
