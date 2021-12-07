POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a series of shop thefts in a North Yorkshire town.
The latest incident happened at the store in Market Place in Bedale, at around 12.30pm on Saturday November 13.
North Yorkshire Police officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV image, as they believe he will have information that will assist the investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC 1732 Matthew Jefferson or email Matthew.Jefferson@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12210241457 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.