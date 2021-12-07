EMPLOYERS across York have launched recruitment drives to fill a diverse range of roles.

The Press has teamed up with York Job Centre to highlight the vacancies available to help those seeking work or a career change as well as businesses as the staff shortage continues.

So who's recruiting and what do you need to know?

York-headquartered shoe retailer Pavers needs warehouse pickers and packers to work at its base in Upper Poppleton.

The company has part-time evening and weekend contracts available, with various shifts available. Staff are given six to eight weeks notice of shifts and some overtime may be available. Apply via Indeed.

The National Railway Museum needs retail assistants to work part time, with a salary of £9.50 per hour on offer. Two contracts are permanent, for10 and 18 hours per week , while a third is fixed term, working 12 hours a week until November, 2022. Apply via the Science Museum Group careers website by December 12.

SIA door supervisors are also needed to work full time at the museum to ensure the safety of visitors. The pay rate is £9.31 per hour for the full time roles. SIA and driving licences are an advantage but if you do not have a SIA badge, training will be paid for. Apply via Wilson James Careers website by December 16.

Morse Coaches, Sheriff Hutton, is looking for a trainee bus driver. Candidates must have a full driving licence and at least one-year driving experience.

No experience is required and there is the option of driving a minibus, if preferred, and part time hours are available to suit from as little as two hours per day. The salary is £10.50 per hour to start, with overtime. Driving offences are considered.

Contact your Job Centre work coach to book an interview at their premises at Sherrif Hutton.

The Mount School, York, needs a premises technician / caretaker to work full time on week-days, to help ensure the school is clean, well maintained, safe and secure environment. This includes safety checks, porterage, maintenance, and repairs. Apply through the school website.

Aviva, York, is recruiting for customer experts.

The company has several vacancies within the Protection Centre of Excellence area where successful candidates will ensure customers and financial advisors feel supported.

"They expect a great service, delivered by a great team so we don’t do ‘ordinary’ and we’re not looking for ‘run of the mill," says the company. "We’re looking for exceptional people who bring their whole self to work, who want to do a brilliant job and who love taking care of others."

The salary is up to £22,000 depending on skills, experience, and qualifications. Apply via the Aviva careers website.

Ziggys Night Club, in Micklegate, York, needs bar staff to work part time for 20 hours a week.

The job description says the building is big enough to be something for everyone, from the Basement Bar - a fast-paced dance floor environment - to the more elegant Gin bar which is far more elegant.

"We do our best to write our rotas around you," it adds. Apply via Indeed.

Nuffield Health, York, needs a full-time housekeeper who is motivated, friendly and flexible to join the housekeeping team.

With experience in a similar role you will be organised and ensure cleaning products are used effectively and the location is clean, pleasant and safe for customers. Apply via the Nuffield Health website.

All Saints RC School York is looking for three term-time only positions - receptionist, attendance officer, and finance manager. Visit the school website for details.

One Stop has vacancies for customer service assistants on 16-hour contracts at its stores in Dodsworth Avenue, Heworth, Walmgate and Heslington Road. The pay is £9.20 per hour, with 10 per cent discount in all Tesco and One-Stop Stores. Apply online at Tesco careers website by December 11.

Seasonal work is available at M&S's Vangarde store, with part and full-time, day and night shifts.

Hollywood Bowl at the York Community Stadium Complex is offering a unique half-day hospitality sector based work academy programme (SWAP) on site on Friday, December 10, at 3pm.

Participants will be taken through the steps of holding an event in a major hospitality venue, will be able to tour the facility, meet current team members, and bowl before a guaranteed job interview. Contact your Work Coach to book a place.

DoubleTree Hilton is also hosting a two-day receptionist sector-based work academy programme(SWAP) on January 17 and 18 in a bid to fill receptionist positions at DoubleTree and Hampton by Hilton in York, with guaranteed job interviews. Book through your work coach.

The modular home construction company, Ilke Homes in Knaresborough, is running a sector-based work academy programme with Access2Group.

Full training is given with salaries start at £21,328 - £23k with bonus.

The training is a 10-day online course with just 90 minutes online Zoom course per day with a workbook to complete with a guaranteed interview for all candidates completing the course.

Message your Work Coach to book a place.

York College is also hosting a chef SWAP over four weeks, starting in January 2022, to teach basic chef skills. One day per week will be work experience in a professional kitchen in York city centre.

All equipment and clothing will be provided for course. Speak to your Work Coach to register your interest - only six candidates will be selected for this opportunity.