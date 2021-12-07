A MAN and woman have been attacked by a suspect in York - who threw an object at the man's head and punched the woman in the face.

The assault took place at the back of the Half Moon pub near Graham & Co hairdressers in York Road in Strensall between 12.45am and 1am on Saturday November 27. It involved a man and a woman being assaulted by a suspect shortly after leaving the pub.

North Yorkshire Police said the suspect approached the couple by walking behind them, before throwing something at the man’s head and punching the woman in the face, then pushing her to the floor and kicking her while she was down. The suspect then walked away.

The woman received a cut to her face and bruising to her side where she has fallen. The man received no visible injuries and neither required hospital treatment.

A man in his forties has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been released on conditional bail.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them. Officers are particularly keen to trace the owner of a light coloured SUV style vehicle which is believed to have been in the area at the time, as they may hold information which is important to the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 1983 Lucy Watson. You can also email lucy.watson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk - quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210249687.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.