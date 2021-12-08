LOCAL community groups are set to take on extended leases for public spaces and facilities in York.

City of York Council says this will help them to access external funding and grants, and secure their future management.

It said the changes included a new lease for the sports and recreation facilities in Rowntree Park and extending the existing lease for the Poppleton community centre.

It said the agreements came as part of the latest update to council properties in York, intended to ensure local communities can benefit from the facilities and support for years to come.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance, said: “During the last 19 months, we have all learned what a huge difference public spaces make to our lives.

"That’s why it’s so important that we make sure we secure the future of our public spaces for future generations.

“These agreements will allow local organisations to access external funding and grants to help develop the facilities to meet the needs of their local communities.

"It means the people using them will be the ones making the key decisions on future plans for the spaces.”

The spokesperson said the properties included in the plans included:

*Rowntree Pavilion, Rowntree Park, York – 25 year lease to Rowntree Park Sports Association

*Rowntree Park Tennis Courts – 25 year lease to Rowntree Park Tennis Club

*Poppleton Community Centre, Main Street, Nether Poppleton, York – 99 year lease to The Trustees of Poppleton Community Trust

*Chapman’s Pond, Moor Lane, York – 10 year lease to Chapman’s Pond Community Interest Company

* Land to the North of Nelson’s Lane, Dringhouses, York – 10 year lease to The Mayfields Community Trust

*Land to the South of Nelson’s Lane, Dringhouses, York – 25 year lease to York railway Pond and Reserve

*Land to the South Side of Clifton Park Avenue, York – 99 year lease to Clifton Without Parish Council

They said the council executive had approved these transactions at meetings in November last year and in March 2021 and notice was now being issued.

"These assets are classed as public open space under section 123 of the Local Government Act 1972."

A report to the executive in March said the leases were to be offered under the council’s Community Asset Transfer policy.

It said the majority of sites were currently maintained and operated by voluntary and community groups.

"This has provided financial savings to the council and if they were to return to the council’s responsibility would place pressures on the council’s budgets particularly within public realm,"it said.

"The council has historically transferred assets to the community where a community group are able to use the asset for improved community or social outcomes."