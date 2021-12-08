VISITORS to England’s oldest 'living' convent are being invited to 'follow the star' this Christmas with a special trail.

The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre, at Micklegate Bar, York, has laid on some special festive attractions this Christmas and is inviting people from the city and further afield to pay a visit.

A spokesperson promised that the convent was offering a "meaningful, affordable and classic Christmas like no other".

She said: "Gather your family and friends for a unique experience against the backdrop of our beautiful historic surroundings.

"Come in from the cold and join us in our café for a warming traditional Christmas lunch, complete with all the trimmings.

"Our exhibition has been sprinkled with some festive sparkle.

"Take a journey through the Christmas story with our family-friendly ‘follow the star’ trail and don’t miss a visit to our Christmas crafts corner."

The star trail will lead visitors to the convent's eighteenth-century chapel, where sisters have celebrated Christmas for more than 250 years.

People can add their own star to the dedication tree, which could represent a prayer, a wish or a thank you to someone who has been a "shining star in your life".

Sister Ann Stafford, Superior at the Bar Convent, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming guests into our home to celebrate this wonderful time of year.

“This Christmas, we wanted to create a joyous, uplifting and affordable experience for all to enjoy; where family and friends can come together, create memories and make up for lost time during lockdown.

“The building has a new fantastic Nativity display in the window, our popular Christmas lunches are back on the menu and we have extra special activities and displays that celebrate the Nativity.

“This is truly a special place, and we hope that all who visit will leave here feeling festive and ready for Christmas Day.”

Visitors are asked book Christmas dinners in advance.

Booking is not necessary for a visit to the exhibition or chapel.

The star trail is included in admission to the exhibition - adult entry is £5, children £2, and a family ticket is £10.

The spokesperson added: "It is free to visit the Chapel and visitors are welcome to add a star to our tree without taking part in the trail. School visits are also available."

The Bar Convent is England’s oldest living convent, founded in 1686 by sisters of the Congregation of Jesus.

The convent's sisters have lived on the site in the city of York for more than three centuries.

The convent was one of the earliest educational establishments for young women in the country and played an important role in the history of York. It survived raids by mobs and being bombed in the Second World War.