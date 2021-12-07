York's new Costa Cafe is due to open later this month, the nationwide chain has confirmed.
Costa will open their latest York outlet in the former Disney Store in Parliament Street.
The toy store closed in July this year, after 27 years of trading at the central location.
That month, Costa submitted its planning application to City Of York Council to undertake interior and other works to the Grade II-listed building, which received approval in September
The council commented: "The proposed works are considered to preserve the character of the building as one of special architectural or historic interest, and therefore the proposal is
considered to accord with the provisions of [local and national planning policies]."
Since then, the refurbishment of the site has been underway, with builders and other staff soon to put in the finishing touches, including new seating.
A Costa Coffee spokesperson, told the Press: “We’re delighted to confirm that a brand new Costa Coffee store will be opening mid-December 2021 in Parliament Street, York. This store will allow for members of the local community to either pick-up or sit-in to enjoy their favourite barista-crafted Costa coffee. We look forward to sharing more information in due course.”
