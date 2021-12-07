A YORK PR firm has been appointed to support a national laboratory.
Partners Group is working with drug and alcohol testing specialist Cansford Laboratories to deliver PR and social media support on its next phase of growth.
Cansford provides UK-wide testing services for people and organisations in family law, social care, criminal law, and education, as well as workplace drug and alcohol testing.
The Cardiff-based team pioneered hair testing in the UK more than 25 years ago, and today their methods are used by laboratories across the globe. The company is also approved to fulfil drug and alcohol testing for a number of national regulatory bodies.
Partners will focus on the family law and social care sectors, following its extensive work in the legal sector.
Partners director Karen Tinkler said: “Cansford is a well-respected lab with excellent credentials and scope to continue the growth the business has enjoyed over the last 12 months. Helping the business become more visible in the key markets it serves will support that growth, and we are very excited to be working with them.”
Established in 1988, The Partners Group specialises in PR and marketing communications, supporting clients across the UK operating in the professional services, manufacturing, food processing, building products, property and construction sectors.
