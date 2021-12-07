A HOSPITAL set up to help deal with the Covid-19 pandemic has won recognition for the team involved.

BAM Construction scooped the award for Integration and Collaborative Working, as well as the coveted Best of the Best award in the 2021 Constructing Excellence Yorkshire and Humber Awards for the Nightingale Hospital Yorkshire & Humber.

The 500-bed temporary NHS hospital was created inside the Harrogate Convention Centre, and officially opened in April 2020 by the late Captain Sir Tom Moore.

It was built through the collaboration of BAM’s construction, design, engineering, plant and facilities management businesses, along with the British Army, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, NG Bailey, Silcock Leedham, Roses Medical, Brebur and Harrogate Conference Centre.

BAM's £96 million Sir William Henry Bragg building, which was completed in March 2021, at the University of Leeds, was also named Building Project of the Year.

The building is the largest single construction project the University of Leeds has undertaken since the 1960s, providing engineering and physical sciences students and staff with an impressive range of specialised laboratory facilities and teaching spaces to support cutting-edge research and collaboration.

Both projects were also highly commended or finalists in several other categories.

John Phillips, Regional Director for BAM Construction North East, said: "The success of these projects was built on a real team effort and these awards are fitting recognition of the commitment and hard work shown by the whole BAM team in maintaining our already high standards on two very high profile and challenging projects.

"I’m very proud of the way our region overcame immense challenges to complete these projects despite the tough Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, and how they demonstrated the value of teams and colleagues in BAM coming together to support each other, and work together to achieve our shared goals."

The annual Constructing Excellence Yorkshire and Humber Awards are organised by the Centre for Knowledge Exchange, part of the School of Built Environment, Engineering and Computing at Leeds Beckett University.