A celebrity chef is heading to the North Yorkshire Moors for a BBC Two show this week.

Masterchef judge Monica Galetti will take viewers through dramatic landscapes in the latest episode of the BBC's Walking With... show.

Monica Galetti crosses the heather from Rosedale to Farndale, meeting residents and sampling local produce along the way.

Wandering through the North Yorkshire countryside with only a 360-degree camera for company, Walking With... sees different guest celebrity walkers discover the land at their own pace.

Along the way, in this soothing nature series, celebrities find lost histories and local characters, whilst experiencing the natural beauty all around them.

Monica Galetti's walking route on BBC's Walking With...

Starting off with a glorious view over the frost-covered valley, Monica drops down into the historic village of Rosedale Abbey.

Monica Galetti at the parish church of St Mary and St Laurence church in Rosedale Abbey. Credit: BBC/Atypical Media Ltd/Tim Smith.

Following the course of a stream up Rosedale, she climbs towards the heather, passing a fell runner on the way.

On top of the moors she experiences the open expanse before her.

Getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city gives Monica the chance to reflect and find peace.

As her senses tune in to the birdsong around her, she reminisces about her homeland of Samoa, and resolves to spend more time out in nature.

Crossing over to Farndale, she walks the quiet lanes and enjoys her escape from the heat of the kitchen, before ending with a well-deserved drink in the hamlet of Church Houses.

Episode four of Walking With... featuring Monica Galetti will air on Wednesday, December 8, from 7pm on BBC Two.