POLICE have launched a CCTV appeal following a robbery at a store in York last month.
The incident happened on Wednesday November 26 at Sainsburys in Blossom Street in the city.
A man entered the premises, threatened staff and left with a crate of larger, police said.
Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.
If you can help identify the man in the CCTV footage, get in touch with North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1404 Steele. Alternatively, you can email luke.steele@northyorkshire.police.uk
You can also pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference number 12210249170 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.