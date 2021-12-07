AT LEAST two convenience stores in York remain closed today following a cyber attack.
The Spar stores in Lowther Street and Huntington Road are amongst more than 300 across the north which have been affected.
The company said yesterday that its stores' ability to process card payments has been hit, meaning that a number were currently closed.
It apologised for any inconvenience and said it was working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.
The Spar in Lowther Street had a sign in the window stating: "Due to technical difficulties, we are closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience."
The shop, and another one in Huntington Road, remained shut today, with staff unaware when they would be able to reopen.
