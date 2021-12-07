A POLICE force has launched a new spiking testing kit, following a rise in cases.

Humberside Police says it takes reports of spiking, whether by suspected injection or by having something slipped into a drink, 'incredibly seriously.'

It said: "We are always looking at how to improve the ways in which we respond to incidents and have now rolled out new spiking testing kits.

"These kits are simple to use and are designed to recognise up to 20 different drugs. They will be used by us for testing between four and 24 hours after the spiking is suspected to have occurred.

"A sample obtained from these new kits will assist us in quickly identifying what substances may have been used and to offer support to the victim whilst forensic enquiries are made."

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Downs said: “These new kits are the latest items at our disposal to combat spiking. They have proven very successful and we hope their availability will reassure the public that they can spend time in our region’s venues in safety."

The Press reported at the weekend how two young women said they were left suffering fits and hallucinations after being spiked with a needle in a York bar.

Ellie Emsley and a friend, both 22 and from Easingwold, said they were enjoying a night out in Swinegate when they say they were targeted.

Neither noticed being spiked, but as they prepared to head home, the friend started to act strangely and foam at the mouth.

They went to hospital and as nurses were helping the women inside, Ellie started to have a fit. Both women woke up in hospital beds the next day.

Ellie said her friend also suffered hallucinations.