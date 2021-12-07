A WOMEN'S choir in York is preparing for a festive concert later this week - featuring Christmas music alongside other popular tunes.
York choir Sounds Fun Singers is "delighted" to be back together rehearsing in real life after over a year of meeting on Zoom due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The group will be hosting their 'Sounds of the Season' concert on Friday (December 10) at St Chad's Church in Campleshon Road in York.
Doors open at 7pm - and the concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 and will be available on the door. Under 12's accompanied by an adult can join the fun for free.
The song programme will include Christmas music alongside other popular songs for visitors to enjoy.
Sounds Fun Singers is open to women of all singing abilities - and was set up around 10 years ago with the aim of creating a community choir in the area.
