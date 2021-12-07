COUNCIL chiefs have launched an investigation after a teenage cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a local authority gritter lorry.

As reported by The Press yesterday, the teenager had to be freed from underneath a gritting lorry while receiving emergency treatment after the incident in St Helen’s Road, at the junction with Tadcaster Road, at around 4.45pm on Monday (December 6).

He was taken to hospital by ambulance with suspected serious lower body injuries.

James Gilchrist, Director of Transport, Planning and Highways at City of York Council, today (Tuesday) said: “We are aware of and are investigating an incident involving one of our gritter vehicles.

"We are supporting the police investigation into this incident.

“Our thoughts are with all those concerned and where appropriate we will provide support.”

Police are investigating the serious injury collision.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson yesterday said: "The bike rider, who is aged in his late teens and from York, had to be freed from underneath the gritting lorry by firefighters while receiving emergency treatment from paramedics.

"He was taken to hospital by ambulance with suspected serious lower body injuries.

"The driver of the gritter was not injured in the incident. He is helping the police with the ongoing investigation."

Witnesses, motorists with dash-cams or anyone who recalls seeing the cyclist or the gritter prior to the incident, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, you can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website. Please quote reference number 12210255965 when providing details.