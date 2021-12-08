A NORTH Yorkshire veterinary practice which was taken over earlier this year has launched a new look and website.

Clare Brash, Lucy Nowell and Vicky Williams took over Station House Vets, in Welburn near Malton, in June as Great and Small Ltd, and have worked on a fresh new look for the business.

The new website focuses on it being an independent practice which promotes freedom of choice from both a drug and clinical perspective.

The new look promotes the full range of services they offer for cats, dogs, small pets and horses, ensuring clients can access up-to-date practice information.

"Maintaining the traditional ‘family GP’ approach is one of our core values with continuity of care at the heart of everything we do.

"As we are a relatively small team, we like to get to know our clients as if they are family. Whenever possible you will see the same vet," said Clare.

Lucy added: "We offer our own out of hours/emergency care so it will always be a member of the Station House Vets team who will be looking after your pet 365 days per year, 24 hours per day, which also fits with our continuity of care ethos."

Clients can register pets online and order prescriptions via email.

"As the website grows clients will be able to access a wealth of information and services. There are other exciting plans in the pipeline," said Vicky.

The website links directly into the social media accounts for the practice, where Station House Vets are very active in promoting health and welfare, clinics and testimonials.