THE Lion Learners are bringing their festive furry friends to East Riding libraries once again this December for young people in the area to enjoy.
Visitors can join them for an interactive Christmas story, meet the real life main characters and help the animals to sort out their mixed up Christmas gifts.
Librarian, Jess McCarthy, said: "We are really excited to welcome Lion Learners back to East Riding Libraries, this time with a festive twist.
"It is always valuable to read and share stories with children - and the added element of face to face interaction with live animals makes it extra special."
The sessions will be held on Friday (December 10) at the Wicstun Centre in Market Weighton at 10.30am and at Willerby Library at 2.00pm. On Tuesday December 14, sessions will be held at Haltemprice Library and Customer Services at 10.30am and then The Hessle Centre at 2.00pm
A spokesperson said that booking is essential for children, but accompanying adults do not need to book a place. Tickets cost £5 per child, and events last approximately one hour.
"These events are best suited to pre-school children", the spokesperson added.
For further details and took book a place, visit: www.bridspa.com/events
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.