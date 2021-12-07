A YORK school has been ranked among the best in the country in a number of categories - according to The Sunday Times Parent Power list.
St Peter’s School in the city has ranked in the top 100 independent schools in the UK, second across the North of England and the top-ranked independent school in the City of York.
Headmaster, Jeremy Walker, said it is "very rewarding" to see St Peter’s recognised as one of the top schools in the country.
"Our pupils do achieve remarkable success in public examinations, but it is the huge range of skills, interests and values which they develop in and out of the classroom which sets them up for a confident, fulfilled life where they will make a positive impact on their world", Mr Walker said.
The school's ranking for 2022 is based on A Level and GCSE results from 2017 to 2019, with an average of 81.4 per cent of grades being A*-B at A Level and 70 per cent of grades being 9-7 (A*/A) at GCSE over the three years.
In 2021, 91 per cent of grades were A*-B at A Level and 75.7 per cent of grades at GCSE were 9-7 (A*/A).
