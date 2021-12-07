The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for York as the UK braces for Storm Barra.

Storm Barra will bring strong gusts of winds reaching up to 45-50 mph, as well as rain, sleet and hill snow in some places.

Storm Barra is a deep area of low-pressure moving in from the Atlantic on Tuesday, December 7.

Ireland is braced for winds of more than 130km while the Met Office has issued a range of yellow and red weather warnings for most of the UK.

All the warnings in place for York

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in York until 23.59 on Tuesday, December 7.

High winds are expected to affect much of the UK, causing travel disruption in some areas.

A yellow weather warning for wind warns of delays to travel by car and public transport, delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, damage to trees and some short term loss of power and other services.

Weather forecast for York

In short, the weather will start off dry in York before turning to wet and very windy weather as the day goes on.

The Met Office forecast predicts a dry, cold and frosty start, before rain and hill snow, accompanied by very strong winds spreading eastwards during the afternoon.

It is likely to become drier by Tuesday evening as the rain clears - but it will still remain windy.

The maximum temperature for December 7, 2021 in York is expected to be 5 °C.

Further showers are likely into the early hours, while it will become wintry over higher ground.