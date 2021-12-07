FIREFIGHTERS were called after a car crashed into a hedge on a North Yorkshire road last night.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the single vehicle collision happened at 9.30pm on Raskelf Road, near Easingwold.
A crew from Easingwold was sent to the crash but the female occupant was out of the vehicle on their arrival, and they made the scene safe.
