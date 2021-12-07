A WOMAN was trapped in her vehicle after it flipped on to its side on a North Yorkshire road last night.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the single vehicle collision happened at just after 10pm at Markington, near Ripon.
It said a woman was trapped inside the vehicle but was uninjured.
"Crews from Harrogate stabilised the vehicle and released the female," it added.
