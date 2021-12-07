A 79-year-old cyclist suffered head and pelvic injuries in a collision with a car near York.
The man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he remains in a "stable condition", police said.
The incident happened in York Road, close to the junction with School Lane, Askham Richard, at 12.15pm on Saturday, December 4, and involved a grey Renault Clio which was turning left onto York Road.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information.
A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle or cyclist prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
"In particular, we are appealing for any dashcam footage.
"If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Adam Smith."
You can also email adam.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210254681.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.