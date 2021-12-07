A man collapsed to the ground unconscious after being hit to the back of the head in a York street.

The victim, who was with a friend, was attacked by one of a group of around five men in Blossom Street, York, near to the KFC, police said.

He was knocked unconscious and hit his head on the road.

The assault took place at around 11.30pm on Saturday, October 23, but details have only now been released by North Yorkshire Police.

A police spokesperson said: "The victim was punched in the back of the head by from behind by one of the group of five men in an unprovoked assault.

"The victim fell to the ground unconscious, hitting his head on the road. He sustained a laceration to the back of his head assault and also bruising and soreness to the rest of his body.

"Two of the group stayed behind to check on the victim’s condition, but the other three men were seen to walk away from the area, towards the city centre.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and asking any witnesses to the assualt to please get in touch.

"In particular, we are appealing the two men who stayed behind to assist the victim to contact police as they may hold information which is important to the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1258.

You can also email 001258@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210228075.