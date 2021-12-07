POLICE want to speak to this man in connection with a serious assault in which a man was hit with a glass bottle in York.
The attack happened at The Drawing Board, in New Street, York, at 8.30pm on Friday, November 26, North Yorkshire Police said.
The victim was hit with a glass bottle causing an injury which required hospital treatment, officers added.
A police spokesperson said: "It is believed that the man in the image may be from the Leeds area and officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise him, as they believe he may have important information that will help the investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police via email to laura.webster@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12210249497 when passing on information.
