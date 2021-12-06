A MAN has been knocked unconscious in a late-night assault in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the attack happened near the KFC takeaway in Blossom Street at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

It said a group of approximately five men approached the victim and his friend as they walked along and the victim was punched in the back of the head from behind, by one of the group in an unprovoked assault.

"The victim fell to the ground unconscious, hitting his head on the road," said a spokesperson.

"He sustained a laceration to the back of his head assault and also bruising and soreness to the rest of his body.

"Two of the group stayed behind to check on the victim’s condition, but the other three men were seen to walk away from the area, towards the city centre.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and asking any witnesses to the assault to please get in touch.

"In particular, we are appealing to the two men who stayed behind to assist the victim to contact police as they may hold information which is important to the investigation.

"Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1258. You can also email 001258@northyorkshire.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210228075."