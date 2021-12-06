Emergency services are dealing with a serious road traffic collision in York tonight (Monday, December 6).
Firefighters from Acomb, York and Tadcaster are at the scene in Tadcaster Road, along with North Yorkshire Police and paramedics from the ambulance service.
Motorists are warned to expect delays.
More to follow
Crews from Acomb York & Tadcaster along with our police & paramedic colleagues are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on Tadcaster road in the city. Expect delays. @theyorkmix @BBCYork @yorkpress #teamwork pic.twitter.com/ywnZp0A8hS— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) December 6, 2021
