POLICE have interviewed a man in connection with an investigation into a serious fire at a top North Yorkshire restaurant.

Flames caused massive damage to The Star Inn restaurant in Harome on Wednesday, November 24.

Police later revealed they were investigating the incident after saying they believed the fire was started deliberately.

North Yorkshire Police yesterday revealed that a man had been interviewed in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “The man voluntarily attended a local police station and was interviewed under caution. He was in the area on the night of the fire.

“The fire started just before 10.15pm on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Following the fire, investigating officers examined the scene of the incident and believe the fire was deliberately started.

“The investigation is continuing. Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12210248468, or email peter.day@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or go to their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Last month the force revealed it had launched a probe and was appealing for information into the fire.

A spokesperson said at the time: “A number of groups of people were in the area around the time of the fire, and police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.”

As The Press reported throughout the day on November 25, fire reduced a large part of the Star Inn Harome to ashes.

No one was injured in the fire which ripped through the thatched roof of the fourteenth century building, which was evacuated after the fire broke out shortly after 10pm.

The pub, which also offers a nine-bedroom hotel just opposite, has won numerous awards and its continually praised for its food.

After the fire the restaurant was inundated with messages of support from other restaurants and customers.

The Star Inn’s chef and patron, Andrew Pern, who lives opposite the pub, last month thanked firefighters for doing “such an amazing job as well as my staff and members of the public”.

He said at the time: “The pub is an iconic feature of the village and Ryedale as a whole. It’s been there since the 1300s and some of the straw in the roof is original.

“As a business we will carry on and rise like a phoenix from the ashes.

“I have had so many messages of support from people in the village and further afield.

“It’s a huge shock but we will bounce back.”