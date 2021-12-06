Police investigating the serious fire at The Star Inn restaurant in Harome have interviewed a man in connection with the incident.
The man voluntarily attended a local police station and was interviewed under caution, he was in the area on the night of the fire.
The fire started just before 10.15pm on Wednesday 24 November. Following the fire, investigation officers examined the scene of the incident and believe the fire was deliberately started.
The investigation is continuing, police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact them. Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12210248468, or email peter.day@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or go to their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org
