AN INQUEST into the death of a man at a property in York has heard that a provisional cause of his death was head and neck injuries.
The inquest, which opened in Northallerton today, heard that Francis David McNally, 35, of Morritt Close, York, died on October 27 at Flat 1, 28, Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road.
Coroner John Broadbridge said he was found in the property with 'suspicious injuries' and two men had been arrested and charged with murder.
He said a provisional cause of death was head and neck injuries, and the circumstances were subject to a full police investigation.
The inquest was adjourned.
The Press reported last Friday that a date has been set for the trial of two men who have been charged with murdering Mr McNally.
Curtis Turpin, 34, of Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road, York, and Adam Craig Hudson, 40, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, were not asked to enter their pleas when they appeared before Leeds Crown Court, and a trial date was set for April 26 at Leeds Crown Court with an interim hearing set for February 25.
Both men were remanded in custody.
