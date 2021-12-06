A POP-UP event is being held in York this week to showcase and support local businesses.
The free event is being staged in York's HSBC branch in Parliament Street this week, featuring two small businesses each day between 9.30am and 4.30pm.
The businesses involved are diverse, highlighting the range of independents in the city.
Richard Ellis, of HSBC, said: “HSBC UK York and Harrogate Local Market are proud to be supporting local businesses by holding a business pop up week.
"We have a wide range of local businesses attending, including clothing, artists and photographers. Showcasing the wide range of talents and entrepreneurial flair that the businesses of the city of York have to offer.”
Among the businesses being featured are Paula Duck, a photographer who recently launched walking photo tours to teach people how to take better pictures, and Lucy Hook, of Lucy Hook Designs, on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, artist Jane Claire Wilson will be in the branch, along with Danny Sullivan and Kev Gall, of Good Trip Clothing, the York-based souvenir clothing company which aims to give people a premium alternative to cheap, garish travel t-shirts.
Artist Elliot Harrison, of E Harrison Prints, will be in branch on Thursday, showcasing his artworks depicting popular settings and landmarks in and around York, along with Rich Joyce, of Glass Rich.
Rounding off the week will be a team from Sweet Cures, a natural health supplement producer and retailer, along with entrepreneur Naudia Salmon, of We Drifters, the York-based creators of anti-insect clothing.
