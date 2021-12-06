ROAD users in North Yorkshire are being advised to consider whether they need to travel and to make sure they are prepared as strong winds and rain are forecast for tomorrow.
Storm Barra is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain eastwards into the afternoon before clearing to the north-east in the evening. The rain may turn to snow, especially over higher ground. Gusts of 45 to 50mph are forecast, possibly increasing to between 55 and 65mph in the afternoon and early evening along the coast.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow Snow Warning for parts of North, West and South Yorkshire. The forecast indicates that snow is most likely in the Harrogate and Leyburn areas.
North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: “Our highways teams are ready to respond to any conditions that arise, supported by our 100 farming contractors, should their help be needed in clearing snow on higher ground. We also have emergency response crews ready to react to incidents.
“While the impact of Storm Barra is not forecast to be as severe as Storm Arwen in November, we would advise anyone planning to travel to consider whether they need to.”
