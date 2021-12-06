PARENTS in York are invited to a special event at a York library on Wednesday, to help build their babies’ brains and strengthen the bonds between them.
City of York Council are among the local authorities sharing the NSPCC’s Look, Say, Sing, Play message, which helps children under the age of two bond with their young ones and help their minds develop using fun tasks and household items.
Parents are encouraged to look at what their baby is focusing on and how they react, say what they’re doing and copy the sounds their baby makes, sing along to their favourite tune and play simple games and see what their baby enjoys.
On Wednesday (December 8), three Look, Say, Sing, Play sessions will be held at Tang Hall Library.
The sessions last 15 minutes, and will start at 10.35am, 11.25am and 12.15pm, and the NSPCC’s Helen Westerman said information would be available to anyone who wanted to find out more.
Helen said: “The NSPCC’s Look, Say, Sing, Play partnership with City of York Council has been really successful, and the feedback we’ve had from parents and professionals across the city has been really positive.”
To find out more, go to www.york.gov.uk/LSSP
