A COUNCIL boss has welcomed the "successful management" of a large protest against Covid restrictions and life-saving vaccinations in York.
The leader of City of York Council, Councillor Keith Aspden, congratulated council staff, North Yorkshire Police and partners for the way protest in the city centre at the weekend was handled.
He said: “The good work done this weekend ensured as little disruption as possible.
"While we know that wearing masks is important in keeping each other and our communities safe, and that the vaccines work and protect us all from Covid-19 and its new variants, everyone has the right to voice their opinion, and to protest.
“I’m pleased that not only was this protest successfully managed, but that our teams have been so quick to ensure the necessary clean-up was completed swiftly to return the city centre to its usual high standards.”
Hundreds of demonstrators marched through York on Saturday afternoon to protest at compulsory Covid vaccines for NHS staff.
