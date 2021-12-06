THE newly-elected police, fire and crime commissioner for North Yorkshire is encouraging people in York to get involved.
Zoe Metcalfe will be holding her first public accountability meeting tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7.
She hopes that people in York and the wider North Yorkshire area will get involved online where the meeting will be broadcast live.
The meeting aims to make the emergency services more accessible to people. Ahead of the broadcast people are able to send in questions they want answered to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk.
Ms Metcalfe said: “I always want to make sure I am asking the questions you want answers to, which is why these public accountability meetings are so important.
"They will allow me to find out more about the work of the police and fire and rescue service, and put the focus on topics which are important to residents and businesses across York and North Yorkshire.
"Please join us to watch either live or at any time after on the website.”
To join the meeting, which is due to start at 1.30pm on Tuesday, visit the website website at //bit.ly/PAM7Dec2021 or watch on YouTube at //youtu.be/xqFRx7nxGcE
