POLICE are urgently appealing for information and possible sightings of a missing woman.
Britany Leslie Wheldon, aged 21, from Malton, was last seen at around 9.30am on Sunday (December 5) in the Allerston area near Pickering. Her black Kia Picanto car was found nearby.
Concerns for Britany’s safety were raised by her worried family at 4.30pm on Sunday, North Yorkshire Police said.
Police searches, supported by mountain rescue team volunteers and a police helicopter, are ongoing in and around Dalby Forest.
Britany is described as white with long straight blonde hair and a slim build. It is believed she was wearing grey leggings, a white and black jumper, possibly a hi-viz riding top, and a pale pink body warmer with a hood.
Any who recalls seeing a woman matching Britany’s description are urged to call North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number: 12210255354.
