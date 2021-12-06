POLICE have now found a woman that went missing in Ryedale yesterday.
The missing 21-year-old woman from Malton was found safe and well just before 2.40pm today (December 6).
She was located by search and rescue volunteers near to where she was last seen on Sunday morning at Allerston near Pickering.
