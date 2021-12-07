A BRAND new private personal training and nutrition coaching studio has opened in York - for people of all ages and abilities.

The new TS Personal Training and Nutrition private studio, based in Technology House in Lawrence Street in the city, is set up for people that may be intimidated by commercial gyms with lots of people around. The team have created two completely private zones with a large space for users to train with a professional coach by their side.

Tom Storr, a local lad born in York who set up the new studio aged 28, said: "It feels amazing to have opened my own studio at this age. Having lived in York all my life, I feel blessed to have created this unique studio in such an amazing city."

Tom said he is aiming to give everybody the opportunity to be the "best version of themselves."

"I wanted to create this space so that the people of York can have the best chance to reach their full potential as a person both physically and mentally. With my many years of experience and excellent feedback, I want to continue to work with the people of York to help them live more comfortably and feel better about themselves in a fun and friendly space", he added.

The "excellent" team of health and fitness professionals work with people of all ages and abilities to develop their physiological and psychological health through fun exercises - as well as improving lifestyle habits.

The team specialise in fat loss and body toning, advanced nutrition coaching, improving health and fitness for older adults aged 65 and over and improving mental health and well-being.

"We welcome all ages and abilities to our studio as our mission is to get as many people as possible into a good level of fitness and healthy living - our oldest client being 87", Tom went on to say.

The studio has received five-star reviews on Google - and Tom said the group pride themselves on the attention and care they give to clients and their goals.

Tom said: "Having changed people’s lives for the better is the greatest satisfaction for us."

Five years ago, Tom , a young personal trainer at the time, set up the 'Feel Young Fitness' business, aimed at the over-60s. He would travel to his clients’ homes, helping them to reach their health and fitness goals by transforming their front rooms into mini-gyms.

Speaking at the time, Tom said: “My aim is to get people active and living a healthier life while enjoying fitness", which still stands with his new private studio today.

For further details on the TS private studio, visit the website at: https://bit.ly/3Ding2I