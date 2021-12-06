PLANS are taking shape for a new mental health hub as part of efforts to improve life for people in York.

The centre will particularly focus on improving access to support and treatment for adults with a diagnosis of personality disorders, eating disorders and those in need of mental health rehabilitation.

It will bring partner agencies together to provide a central point for people to find the help and support they need.

The views of people who have lived experience of mental ill health, their families and carers, is central to the planning of the hub, as is the support of York’s voluntary and community sector.

In January 2022, those residents will be invited to share their thoughts on the city's services.

Jack Woodhams, founder and chair of Menfulness which works with key partners across York to support men's mental health and prevent male suicide, is involved in the project.

As York’s new co-production champion, he will be inviting people to drop in to sessions in the city to ensure that their voices, and those of their families and carers, are at the core of the work to improve support in the city.

The hub is part of the city-wide Connecting Our City project which aims to enable and support people with mental health illnesses to live well in the city.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care, urged residents to get involved in the new year.

"This latest step is an important move towards realising the vision of Connecting Our City to provide the support, activities and services that people want and need within their communities."

Tim Madgwick, chair of the York Mental Health Partnership, said: “Our vision is to ensure that people and carers with lived experience are at the heart of designing future services.

"I am delighted that as a result of the hard work by partners across the city, we are now starting to deliver on this ambition, co-producing services for and by the individuals who have the greatest insight into what is required, and how it feels on a daily basis to try and get the support they need.”

Alison Semmence, chief executive of York CVS, said “We are really excited to be hosting the co-production champion role as part of the Connecting Our City project.

"Jack Woodhams is in the role which will be vital in ensuring that the voices of those who have experienced mental ill health and their families, are at the heart of these new developments.

"Support should be available when needed, in a place which feels safe and welcoming and where people feel understood and can be connected to the right support.”