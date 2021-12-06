A LORRY has been destroyed by fire in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Boroughbridge, Ripon and Thirsk extinguished the blaze in Long Street, Topcliffe, near Thirsk.
It said the articulated lorry was ‘100 per cent’ destroyed in the fire, whichever happened at 7.50 pm last night.
