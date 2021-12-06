Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to outline whether Christmas can go ahead amid a rise on Omicron variant Covid cases in the UK.

According to reports, Mr Johnson will outline Christmas plans next week with the PM set to confirm festivities will not be cancelled amid a rise on Omicron Covid cases in the UK.

The government is “gripped with a united fear the public would never forgive them if they ruin Christmas for the second year running", one source in Whitehall told The Sun.

Another added: “The hope is we won’t have to introduce anything new, and the current measures — testing at the border and mask wearing — are not too much of an impingement.”

Mr Johnson last week admitted he “cannot rule out” a fresh lockdown when he addressed the nation during a Downing Street press conference.

Sajid Javid shares guidance ahead of Christmas

Sajid Javid last week called for “a bit of common sense” from people. (PA)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid last week called for “a bit of common sense” from people making plans ahead of the festive season.

Calling on people to be “sensible” the health secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “If you are invited to a Christmas party, there’s quite a few people there, maybe you want to take an LFT (lateral flow test) test before you go. Go to the party, but just be cautious.”

Asked if he would wear a mask if he was at a party, Mr Javid said: “It depends if I am walking around or sitting down. It depends if I’m eating. People just need to make a decision based on the guidance.”

Dominic Raab says ‘rules are very clear’

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab urged employers to show "common sense". (PA)

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab urged employers to show "common sense" when organising Christmas celebrations.

"The rules are very clear. People can go in and have Christmas parties - of course employers will want to think common sense about how they do that," he told Sky News's Trevor Phillips on Sunday programme.

"We won't be having a Ministry of Justice-wide Christmas party this year. We will be having appropriate drinks at a smaller scale.

"The Government wants people to be able to enjoy Christmas this year. People should feel free to go and enjoy those celebrations and every employer will think about the right way to do it and I'm the same as everybody else."