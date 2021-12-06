BOOMS and absorbent mats are being used to tackle an oil spill in a York beck.
The Environment Agency tweeted that the oil had been reported in Blue Beck in Rawcliffe.
It said the booms and mats were intended to contain the pollution and minimise any impact on the local environment.
It added that investigations would be carried out to identify the source of the oil.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.