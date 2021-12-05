NOW here’s a way to celebrate 100 years of football…

York City FC notches up its centenary next year.

And to mark the occasion, local artist Sue Clayton has embarked on a marathon project - to paint 100 unique portraits of York City fans past and present.

She reckons she’s now about half way through – and the aim is to complete all 100 by May, in time for the club's centenary. “Although full panic is now setting in!” she admitted.

The originals will then be available for fans to buy - with part of the proceeds going to charity. But, in a collaboration with the club, reproductions of the 100 portraits will be used to create a mosaic which will go on permanent display in the club’s fanzone concourse at the new community stadium.

Some of Sue's already-completed portraits

Fans who would like to see their portrait (or that of a loved one who is or was a fan) are being asked to send Sue a photo by email (to sueclaytonart@gmail.com) or to message her on Twitter at @sueclaytonart.

There’s only one problem, admitted City season ticketholder Sue. “I’m getting a lot of images sent in. So there may be more than 100!”

Sue first began going to see City matches at Bootham Crescent with her son James. But the passion of fans she met - and their willingness to follow the club through thick and thin - inspired her. Both she and James, now 19, have become season ticket holders themselves.

Speaking of her collaboration with the club on the centenary project, she said: “It has been a fantastic journey so far, from an initial conversation on a park bench with a fan that sparked the idea to meeting the fans and telling their stories through portraiture.

“My son and I are even signed up season ticket holders now. The power of York City FC and its wonderful community! To see the portraits on display will be huge.”

The York-based artist is well known for her portraits.

In the past she has painted portraits of several 'York Heroes' – including panto legend Berwick Kaler and local singer and charity fundraiser Ian Donaghy.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, a specially commissioned painting by Sue of Nimbuscare health workers who have been providing Covid vaccinations in York was unveiled at the York Vaccination Centre at Askham Bar.

Sue's portrait of York Covid vaccinators (entitled 'Tent of Hope') which was unveiled earlier this year