WEATHER warnings are in place for Tuesday, with the region braced for strong winds and snow in some parts.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for wind for much of the UK on Tuesday, including the North East and North Yorkshire.
Forecasters warn that there may be some delays to road, rail and air transport, with bus and train services likely to affected by strong gales.
Met officials say there could be some short term loss of power and other services, no doubt a great cause of concern for those across the region still without power following Storm Arwen last week.
The yellow warnings in place on Tuesday Picture: MET OFFICE
There is also a Yellow weather warning for snow on Tuesday, although this covers only western parts of the region.
Snow is however expected to hit the Yorkshire Dales, Weardale and the North Pennines on Tuesday.
Forecasters are warning residents that there is a 'small chance' that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
