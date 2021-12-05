A local home care provider has launched a free ‘Christmas Companions’ service to combat loneliness and isolation amongst York’s older people in the festive season.

The local franchise of privately-run Radfield Home Care, which is based in Clifton Moor, says it will offer a free companionship and befriending visit to lonely older people living alone at home in the run-up to Christmas.

The company provides care for older people living in their own homes in York and as far afield as Ryedale and Thirsk.

Director Ed Gill said: “Christmas is the time of year when we all like to visit friends, family and socialise. However, our older neighbours aren’t always able to socialise in this same way, and can often end up feeling extremely lonely and isolated as the dark and colder nights set in.”

Radfield says that research conducted by the University of York identified 1.4mn older people in England were experiencing significant loneliness before the coronavirus pandemic struck. After many months of lockdowns and the impact of Covid-19, this number has now increased further.

“We wanted to do our bit to help change this for our elderly residents in York and surrounding areas,” Mr Gill said. “So this year, we have decided to create our free Christmas Companions service. Our team of Care Professionals are on hand to nip in to local residents and spend an hour with any older person and be that friendly face to lighten up their day!”

To find out more about the Christmas Companions campaign, which runs until December 23, contact the Radfield Home Care York, Thirsk & Ryedale team on 01904 530 118 or email york@radfieldhomecare.co.uk.