York Rescue Boat volunteers are holding a street collection in St Helen's Square today.
"Come and say hello to the team, get a photo with Santa and friends, pick up some gifts or give a donation!" the charity has tweeted. "We will be here until around 17:00."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.