MEMBERS of Dunnington York Against Cancer will be holding a rummage sale on Wednesday in support of the charity.

The sale, from 10am-11.30am on Wednesday December 8 at the Reading Room in Dunnington, will include bric a brac, shoes, books and men’s, women's and children’s clothing.

“Come and have a look - there are sure to be some bargains,” said the group’s Marcia Greenaway.

Entry will be 30p on the door.